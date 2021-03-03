Out with the old, in with the new
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a fire call at 2:50 p.m., Feb. 21 at 1249 County Road 211.
Every week until the end the May, families with children between the ages of 3 and 18 can pick up seven suppers, seven snacks and a gallon of …
The Fredericktown City Council discussed winter weather, the public safety building, and events at its regular bi-monthly, Feb. 22.
During Valentine's Day weekend many area couples chose to to take the time to strengthen their marriages at the ReKindle Marriage Conference.
Fredericktown Elementary School students and staff celebrated the 100th day of school, Feb. 22.
Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2020 semester.
WD: Mark Edgar to Confluence Rivers Utility Operating Company, Inc.WD: Nicholas J. Fallert Et al to Jeffrey & Angela Viox Living Trust, Et…
- Updated
Compassion Cafe will hold a drive up food giveaway from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Feb. 27. The food will be distributed curbside at the Church of Ch…
February 8, 2021 the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 1, 2021. First District Commissioner Tom Stephens and S…
Cold temperatures may be responsible for a sprinkler system malfunction which dumped approximately 2,000 gallons of water inside Kelly A. Burl…