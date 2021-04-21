Outdoor hiring event to be held at Mineral Area College

Mineral Area College Career Services and the Park Hills Job Center will match job seekers with local employers at an outdoor hiring event on April 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m in MAC's Quadrangle.

Job seekers should bring their resume and will have the chance to speak with employers from our region who have a variety of current job openings. Masks are required.

"This is such an important event for our community and especially for job seekers. It is an excellent opportunity to meet multiple employers and community resources in one convenient location," said Alison Sheets, MAC career services director. "This face-to-face hiring event allows job seekers to network, find leads, and make a good impression on the company recruiter."