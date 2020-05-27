Over 33,000 served

Reed said, when they could no longer run the buses due to safety concerns, members of the community volunteered to deliver meals to those students that may not of had means to use the pick up system.

"We see on a daily basis how important it is that the students get a nutritious breakfast and lunch," Reed said. "It was very satisfying to know that the students who were served every day were still getting the same hot and healthy meals as they were at school."

Reed said her favorite lunch to serve was the "school pizza" because it was always a meal the students would get excited about.

"We we heard numerous stories of how kids were excited to see the bus coming everyday to deliver their school meals," Reed said. "We would talk in the kitchen and wonder how the students were doing through all of the changes and we would start missing them."

Reed said, in a regular setting, the kitchen staff member is sometimes the first person a student sees.

"It is our job to give them a smile and welcome them to school," Reed said. "Not just to feed them."