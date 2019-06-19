A fuel tanker overturned June 12 on Highway 72, six miles west of Fredericktown.
Madison County Emergency Management Director/Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department Captain Dean Stevens said the call reporting the overturned tanker came at approximately 1:30 p.m.
The tanker ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned between two culverts.
“The tank has failed on top and leaked fuel out,” Stevens said.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accident.
“The driver is OK,” Stevens said. “He self-extricated before we got on scene, and he got away from the truck.”
It is believed the tanker’s capacity was 8,500 gallons. Stevens said it was not immediately known how many gallons of fuel were actually in the tanker at the time it overturned or how many gallons had leaked out.
Stevens said he called for Farmington's Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Department of Natural Resources Hazmat team from Poplar Bluff.
At 2:45 p.m., Stevens said “At this point our next plan is the hazmat team which works with MoDOT is bringing in truckloads of dirt and we’re going to build a dam and begin containment and then after containment, we will begin cleanup. It’s going to be a long process.”
At about 3 p.m., MoDOT delivered two dump truck loads of dirt and the Farmington hazmat team was putting on its gear to begin the containment effort.
Stevens said it would be multiple hours that Highway 72 would be closed between Route D and Route K. Hwy 72 remained closed overnight, opening to one lane of traffic in the morning hours and completely reopening later in the day on June 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Madison County EMS also responded to the scene.
