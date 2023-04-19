The Fredericktown and Ironton branches of Ozark Regional Library are holding their annual spring Book Sales.

Fredericktown’s book sale will run from April 21-May 6, and Ironton’s will run from May 1-May 31.

There will be an incredible selection of media to choose from at prices ranging from 10¢ to $1.

All proceeds from this year’s book sale will go toward family workstations which have a computer station alongside an interactive playpen so parents with little ones can get their work done without distraction.