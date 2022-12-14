 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ozark Regional Library Community Favorites Series

Melanie Allen

Fredericktown R-I School District assistant superintendent Melanie Allen holds her favorite book "Love You Forever."

We asked Fredericktown R-I School District assistant superintendent Melanie Allen to choose her favorite book; she chose "Love You Forever" by Robert Munsch and illustrated by Sheila McGraw. We asked some follow-up questions.

1) What do you like about this book?

I love how the story centers around the mother singing a loving lullaby to her child at each stage of life. During the happy and sad times, funny situations, frustrations, and the difficult times she continues to love her child and this is demonstrated in her actions and the song sung continuously throughout the story. I love how the child grows into an adult and returns the love to the mother at the end of the story by taking care of her and singing the lullaby song of love to the parent. I read this to my daughter, so it is extra special to me!

2) Who else do you think would like this book?

I truly believe that any age would love this book. It shows the special love and bond between a child and parent. This love is unfailing through thick and thin....It is forever!

