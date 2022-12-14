Ozark Regional Library Community Favorites Series

I love how the story centers around the mother singing a loving lullaby to her child at each stage of life. During the happy and sad times, funny situations, frustrations, and the difficult times she continues to love her child and this is demonstrated in her actions and the song sung continuously throughout the story. I love how the child grows into an adult and returns the love to the mother at the end of the story by taking care of her and singing the lullaby song of love to the parent. I read this to my daughter, so it is extra special to me!