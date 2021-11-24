Ozark Regional Library Community Favorites Series

We asked Jane Parker to choose her favorite book; she chose the Golden Books edition of Bambi. We asked some follow-up questions.

1) 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤?

This book has been one of my favorites since my children were little when I first started reading to them. There are so many reasons why this is one of my top favorite books . . . the Bible is really my No. 1.

First, how could you resist the cuteness of Bambi in the Golden Book series, with the little butterfly on his tail?

Second, such a simple book with so many lessons to be learned throughout the book, not just for kids but things adults need to remember as well.

a) The love and protection of a parent or parents.

b) Just because we don't look alike and we are different, doesn't stop us from being friends and showing kindness to others.

c) Bad things happen in life, we don't know why......it's just part of life and hopefully some day we will understand, it's all part of the plan.

d) A new season of life is around the corner.

𝟐) 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤?

Every parent that wants an opportunity to teach their child(ren) life lessons while making great memories that will hopefully last a lifetime.

You can check out Bambi at an Ozark Regional Library branch.

Jane Parker is the owner of Jane’s Coffee House.

