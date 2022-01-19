Ozark Regional Library Community Favorites Series

That it's long, and the first of a long series. It's a fantastic story, and I'm always sad when a great story has to end. This one has been going strong for 30 years with at least one more book to come in addition to the nine already released. I also love the accuracy in the details of the story, from history to geography to medicines through history. The opinionated female lead character will always be one of my heroes, so much so that my daughter is named after her. I have been reading these books for 30 years and every single one has been worth the years of long wait for publication.