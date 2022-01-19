 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ozark Regional Library Community Favorites Series

Karen Whitener

Karen Whitener chose the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon as part of the Ozark Regional Library Community Favorites Series.

The Ozark Regional Library asked Karen Whitener to choose her favorite book; she chose the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon. We asked some follow-up questions.

What do you like about this book?

That it's long, and the first of a long series. It's a fantastic story, and I'm always sad when a great story has to end. This one has been going strong for 30 years with at least one more book to come in addition to the nine already released. I also love the accuracy in the details of the story, from history to geography to medicines through history. The opinionated female lead character will always be one of my heroes, so much so that my daughter is named after her. I have been reading these books for 30 years and every single one has been worth the years of long wait for publication.  

Who else do you think would like this book?

Anyone that loves a great story, but especially women. There are so many wonderful and admirable characters and Diana Gabaldon makes every detail come to life.

You can check out the Outlander series at an Ozark Regional Library branch. 

Karen Whitener is the owner of Little River Farm People in Fredericktown, MO.

