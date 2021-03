The Fredericktown and Ironton branches of Ozark Regional Library will be expanding hours starting April 3.

Both branches will open at 9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, stay open till 7 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, and reopen 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Call 573-783-2120 or 573-546-2615 with questions about the expanded hours.