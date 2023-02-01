Ozark Regional Library receives $10,000 grant

Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft and State Librarian Robin Westphal announced Ozark Regional Library has been approved for an LSTA Summer Library Program Grant of $10,000.

This year’s Summer Library Program is titled All Together Now: Nurture Your Neighborhood, which will focus on intergenerational ties and improving local communities. The grant will help fund activities such as a professional puppet show, a hip hop performance, a wild spring roll class, and intergenerational story times and cooking classes.

Check in with your local Ozark Regional branch in May for more information. You can find Ozark Regional Library Systems on Facebook and at ozarkregional.org.

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. It advances, supports, and empowers America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant making, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov and follow IMLS on Facebook and Twitter.