Ozark Regional Library receives summer reading grant

Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft and State Librarian Robin Westphal are pleased to announce Ozark Regional Library has been approved for an LSTA Summer Library Program Grant of $8,000.

This year’s Summer Library Program is titled Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds, which will feature local folklore and ecosystems. The grant will help fund activities such as a professional puppet show and an edible hike.

Check in with your local Ozark Regional branch in May for more information. You can find Ozark Regional Library Systems on Facebook or at ozarkregional.org.

