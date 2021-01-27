 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ozark Regional Library receives summer reading grant
0 comments

Ozark Regional Library receives summer reading grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft and State Librarian Robin Westphal are pleased to announce Ozark Regional Library has been approved for an LSTA Summer Library Program Grant of $8,000.

This year’s Summer Library Program is titled Tails and Tales from the Ozarks: Lakes, Creeks, and Ponds, which will feature local folklore and ecosystems. The grant will help fund activities such as a professional puppet show and an edible hike.

Check in with your local Ozark Regional branch in May for more information. You can find Ozark Regional Library Systems on Facebook or at ozarkregional.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karen Mae Kinneman
Obituaries

Karen Mae Kinneman

Karen Mae Kinneman, 81, died Friday,  January 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1939 in Farmington, the daughter of Homer S.…

+3
Sending holiday spirit
Democrat News

Sending holiday spirit

Students at Fredericktown Intermediate School took time out from their studies last week to hand write and color cards for local first respond…

+2
A shot in the arm
Democrat News

A shot in the arm

Thanks to a visit from Walgreens, Jan. 13, and a previous visit from Madison County Health Department, around 70% of Stockhoff Memorial Nursin…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News