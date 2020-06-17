Ozark Regional Library Summer Reading Program Bookmark contest winners

As a part of our Summer Reading Program, Ozark Regional Library recently sponsored a bookmark contest to all are school children in the area.
The theme for Summer Reading Program is “Imagine Your Story,” focusing on fairy tales, fantasy, and mythology.
The winners are: Abby Gibbs, 2nd Grade, Fredericktown Elementary; Allyson Yant, 4th Grade, Fredericktown Intermediate; Jaylynn McGough, Arcadia Valley Middle School; and Brooklyn Hatridge, 12th Grade, Homeschool.
Bookmarks have been printed and are available at your branch library.
