Ozark Regional Library's Community Favorites
Ozark Regional Library's Community Favorites

Dr Lodge Book

Dr. Nancy Lodge's selection is The Lord of the Rings series by J.R.R. Tolkien.

 Alan Kopitsky

We asked Dr. Nancy Lodge to choose her favorite book; and she chose The Lord of the Rings series by J.R.R. Tolkien. We asked some follow-up questions.

1) 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤?

The Lord of the Rings is an epic fantasy novel that I first read in junior high and is, today, still my favorite book. The base idea is good versus evil, but Tolkien imbued his world with rich, intricate descriptions of places and well-developed, relatable peoples. He wove a tale that transported me into Middle Earth to journey alongside the characters, allowing me to share in all their joy, pain, fear and victories.

𝟐) 𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐞𝐥𝐬𝐞 𝐝𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐤?

I recommend this novel enthusiastically to anyone who wants to be immersed in a world of masterful imagination and become a part of that world so much that you truly care about what happens to it.

You can check out The Lord of the Rings series at an Ozark Regional Library branch or listen to the audiobook with your library card via the Libby app.

Nancy Lodge, MD is a pediatrician at Madison Medical Center Rural Health Clinic. 

