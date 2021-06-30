Ozark Tales: Granny’s Home Remedies

July 13, Ozark Regional Library will host Jamie Koehler from the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center to teach us about local wild plants that Native Americans and settlers used to cure common ailments.

One common remedy was “spring tonic” for which every family had their own unique recipe.

Granny’s first aid kits also included plant materials that could be made into teas or salves. Some of our modern medicines are based on the chemistry of wild plants. Limited spots available, so register soon.

• Ozark Regional Library-Ironton at 10 a.m.

• Ozark Regional Library-Fredericktown at 1 p.m.

• Marquand City Hall at 3 p.m.

Visit or call the library if you have questions about this upcoming program. Watch for announcements about additional programs for Tails and Tales from the Ozarks on our Facebook, Instagram, or at ozarkregional.org.

