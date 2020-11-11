Ozarks Literary Renaissance with local author Steve Wiegenstein

Ozark Regional Library is excited to offer patrons a chance to join Steve Wiegenstein for a discussion of what he sees as an Ozarks Literary Renaissance and his newest book, "Scattered Lights." Anyone who wonders about literature of the Ozarks should find this worth their time.

Author and blogger Steve Wiegenstein has been involved with the literature of the Ozarks since the late 1970s, when he co-founded Ozark Review magazine while working as a reporter for the Wayne County Journal-Banner in Piedmont. Since then, he’s taught at colleges and universities in the Ozarks, written scores of reviews and articles, and published award-winning novels and short stories. In his presentation, he will introduce the audience to some of today’s Ozark literary voices, who are staying close to their roots while moving well beyond the “hillbillies in the holler” stereotype. Steve is a native of Madison County who graduated from South Iron High School.

His books include Scattered Lights (2020), The Language of Trees (2017), This Old World (2014), and Slant of Light (2012). Slant of Light was the runner-up for the Langum Prize in American Historical Fiction, and This Old World was a shortlisted finalist for the M.M. Bennetts Award in Historical Fiction. The Language of Trees received the Walter Williams Major Work Award from the Missouri Writers Guild in 2018.