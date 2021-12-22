 Skip to main content
Pages receive community college association award

MCCA_Mary Phil Page

Phil and Mary Page of Cap America received the Missouri Community College Association’s Award of Distinction at the organization’s annual convention, held in Branson November 10-12, 2021. As the Pages were unable to attend the ceremony, MAC presented the award to them at their company headquarters in Fredericktown. Pictured are, from left, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour, Mary and Phil Page, and MAC Executive Director of Development Kevin Thurman.

 Provided by Danielle Basler, MAC, executive director of college communications

Phil and Mary Page, owners of Cap America, have been presented with the Award of Distinction from the Missouri Community College Association. This award is presented to individuals who have demonstrated sustained service and commitment to their local community college. It is one of the highest honors the association’s membership bestows.

The Pages have supported Mineral Area College for years by volunteering time on the Mineral Area College Foundation. Most recently, they generously gave $20,000 to the local Enhancement Grant fundraising campaign which provides a $3 for $1 match from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, earning the college $80,000. Mary and Phil are also sponsors of the Foundation’s golf tournament, homecoming, trivia nights, and other fundraisers.

Phil and Mary’s dedication to their local community college and education in general is evident in their philanthropic endeavors. Aside from the MAC Foundation, they also support the Fredericktown Educational Foundation, the Workforce Development Board, and several local school districts. They support higher education for those who wish to pursue it by implementing the Cap America College Assistance Program (C.A.P), which provides financial assistance to employees that wish to return to school and children of employees that are just beginning their college careers. Likewise, the Phillip and Mary Page – Cap America Jubilee Endowed Scholarship is awarded to a student from Fredericktown, Marquand-Zion, Arcadia Valley, or Meadow Heights High School who demonstrates financial need and has a minimum GPA of 3.25 and plans to attend UMSL.

The Pages were unable to attend the award ceremony.

“We are very honored to receive this award,” Mary Page said. “Phil and I understand the importance of a strong educational foundation and we strive to help provide that for our community. We are proud to be recognized by the Missouri Community College Association and look forward to continuing our support of our local educational programs.”

