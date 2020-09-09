Pandemic has not set back small businesses determination to succeed

Regionally, our SBA staff was and still is very busy answering questions about the PPP program and our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. Since April 1, we have logged more than 30,000 phone calls and assistance requests to our district offices. And all the while, staff members provided lender and public trainings.

Almost everyone agrees that the forgivable PPP loan program made bouncing back by small businesses dramatically easier. And all a business had to do was apply through a lender and then spend the loan proceeds responsibly as outlined by the program.

I have been gratified recently to visit some very grateful PPP recipients, and have even found a few who used their pandemic “down” time, EIDL loan proceeds and resource partner help to expand their businesses – either online or by increasing in size. How remarkable. These small business owners looked to the future despite the situation and made good use of the resources available. Like so many small business owners, they showed the determination and passion needed to overcome…even during a worldwide pandemic.

The SBA continues to look after the needs of small businesses with our longstanding commitment to help as many small businesses and non-profit organizations as possible, through every circumstance.

Tom Salisbury serves as the Region 7 Regional Administrator for SBA’s states of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa. He was appointed to the position by the President on January 6, 2018.

