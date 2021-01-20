Pandemic response, pandemic preparation

The external third party prepared an objective summary report of the PREPP initiative.

The report reflects highlights of the agency’s response, accomplishments and activities and describes a broad set of potential prospective actions that the agency could consider going forward. To be clear, the report’s recommendations are not a “to do” list for the FDA and are deliberative, not binding and not exhaustive. The agency will need to carefully consider the relevance and implementation feasibility associated with the ideas as it decides the appropriate courses of action in the continually evolving COVID-19 response and recovery.

Enhancing Regulatory Agility

From the beginning, we have worked to become more nimble in our regulatory response, streamlining processes to make it easier for developers and scientists to send inquiries and requests, and moving as quickly as possible to support medical developments while ensuring scientific rigor. At the same time, we’ve responded with appropriate flexibility when necessary and possible to adapt our processes and regulatory tools.