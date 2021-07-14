Parcel rezoned, apartment project moving to next step

Cureton said, the plans are to have a two-story apartment complex with approximately 80 apartments, up to a maximum of 90 or as low as 65 depending on how large the retention pond would need to be. He said there will be 60 feet around the outside perimeter for parking, an on-site manager, possibly a pool and laundry in the apartments.

"These are not going to be low grade apartments these are going to be high end," Neel said.

During regular session business the council passed the ordinance 4-3, with Aldermen Rick Polete, Paul Brown, Daytona Brown, and Kevin Jones voting "yes" and Aldermen Harold Thomas and Jim Miller voting "no." The ordinance changes the parcel from R-2, residential, to R-3, multi-family, allowing the project to move forward.

Also during work session business, the council heard from Kathy Harris regarding parking concerns on West Marvin near her home.

Harris said she has lived at her home since 1986 and has always parked on the road out front without issues, until six weeks ago. She said the amount of parked cars has increased on the road due to a new neighbor, leading to complaints.