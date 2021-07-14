Parcel rezoned, apartment project moving to next step

The Fredericktown City Council passed an ordinance, Monday, to rezone a parcel of land from R-2 to R-3.
The parcel in question is currently owned by the Carleda E. Bollinger Irrevocable Trust and is located in the approximate 800 block of South Wood Avenue.
During a public hearing, June 28, the council heard concerns from citizens who live in the area who were worried the proposed apartment complex would destroy the water shed, put a strain on water and sewer lines, and bring crime to the area.
Lance Cureton and Shawn Neel, the investors for the proposed project, answered these concerns during the work session business, Monday.
"Of course, the first process is to buy the project and then the next process is to have an engineer come in and engineer the site," Neel said. "Which would include drainage, watershed would be involved in that and of course that would be engineered and follow all the codes and everything from there."
Neel said, the engineering step is pretty expensive, so they want to have the zoning changed and then purchase the property before moving to that step.
"Of course we would work with the city, our engineers would work with the city and develop that properly," Neel said. "That watershed is going to be taken care of and and not be an issue for any of the neighbors."
Cureton said, the plans are to have a two-story apartment complex with approximately 80 apartments, up to a maximum of 90 or as low as 65 depending on how large the retention pond would need to be. He said there will be 60 feet around the outside perimeter for parking, an on-site manager, possibly a pool and laundry in the apartments.
"These are not going to be low grade apartments these are going to be high end," Neel said.
During regular session business the council passed the ordinance 4-3, with Aldermen Rick Polete, Paul Brown, Daytona Brown, and Kevin Jones voting "yes" and Aldermen Harold Thomas and Jim Miller voting "no." The ordinance changes the parcel from R-2, residential, to R-3, multi-family, allowing the project to move forward.
Also during work session business, the council heard from Kathy Harris regarding parking concerns on West Marvin near her home.
Harris said she has lived at her home since 1986 and has always parked on the road out front without issues, until six weeks ago. She said the amount of parked cars has increased on the road due to a new neighbor, leading to complaints.
"One neighbor complains because the new neighbor has friends coming over and parking on the other side of the street, that is not a just cause," Harris said. "I just wanted you to address it and kind of come up with something. It puts me in a bad spot. It puts his officers in a bad spot. I must say they (Fredericktown Police Department) go above and beyond."
Harris said she needs to have parking on the street because she has home health come to the house and they have said they can not come if they can not park.
Police Chief Eric Hovis said the only complaints he is aware of were from school bus drivers who could not get through when cars were parked on both sides.
The council also revisited a discussion regarding naming rights and advertisement at the Sports Complex. Mayor Kelly Korokis presented the council with a draft of prices and options but before the aldermen could move forward, they needed to address an ordinance.
City Attorney Mary Boner said the current sign ordinance prevents outward facing signs on the fields themselves, and in order to make the change, it would need to go to the planning and zoning commission.
"We might as well have the option to put advertising on the outside, facing out towards the parking lot, not just inside," Daytona Brown said.
"We've got to make revenue," Polete said.
Alderman Paul Brown made a motion to send to planning and zoning the revising of an ordinance for signs facing outward at the sports complex on the fields, seconded by Alderman Thomas. The motion passed with Daytona Brown, Polete, Jones, Thomas and Paul Brown voting “yes” and Miller voting “no.”
The council also approved a request from the Waste Water Department to replace the south rotor motor side bearing in the amount of $7,197.70.
During regular session business the council also approved an ordinance to execute an agreement between the city and Jon and Sarah Page for the rental of a hanger at the A. Paul Vance Regional Airport.
Korokis took a moment to highlight Fourth of July during her mayor's report.
"We had a beautiful Fourth of July," Korokis said. "I am very thankful the Lord gave us good weather and to the Optimist Club for the fireworks display."
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council is July 26, immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
