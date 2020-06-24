Park restrictions removed

The resolution states it is in the best interests of the city, its officers and employees to terminate its membership and obtain health insurance coverage via a different method.

The council also approved Korokis' recommendation of Abbie Umfleet and Jenni Shell to the Park Board.

During work session business the council purchased additional block hours from Zobrio in the amount of $7,125.

They then discussed Huddle House Drive and Town and Country Drive having two names.

"Obviously it is confusing for 911," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It's confusing for delivery truck drivers. There is no Town and Country anymore because it's now Harps. I don't know why we don't just name it Huddle House Drive. Huddle House is right there it would be simple I would think."

The alderman agreed and voted for the road to have one name and be known as Huddle House Drive from now on.

There was an addition to the agenda concerning approval of payment of past insurance not covered by stop loss.

"We need $37,171.26 that is not covered by the stop loss carrier," Harbison said. "We had five individuals go over the max. That is part of being self-insured."