Park restrictions removed

The Fredericktown City Council repealed an ordinance restricting park usage at its meeting June 22.
Revoking the ordinance allows the bathrooms to be opened and the pavilions to be used.
The action says the mayor and board of alderman no longer find the facilities closure necessary, although citizens and the general public are encouraged and requested to practice proper hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Since the state has opened up, basically I am giving you the opportunity to repeal the restrictions that we have on our city parks and to open them up," Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "Honestly the times I have gone by, there have not been that many people out at the playground area, but we do have some ball teams practicing and I think adult league is going to start."
The council unanimously voted to repeal Ordinance 20-14.
The council also heard a recommendation from planning and zoning to change 400 Graham Dr. from R2 to R3 and set a public hearing for 5:15 p.m., July 27, at City Hall.
A resolution was approved for the voluntary termination of membership in MIRMA Health.
The council had to make a decision whether to continue with MIRMA Health or look for other providers by June 30.
The resolution states it is in the best interests of the city, its officers and employees to terminate its membership and obtain health insurance coverage via a different method.
The council also approved Korokis' recommendation of Abbie Umfleet and Jenni Shell to the Park Board.
During work session business the council purchased additional block hours from Zobrio in the amount of $7,125.
They then discussed Huddle House Drive and Town and Country Drive having two names.
"Obviously it is confusing for 911," Alderman Rick Polete said. "It's confusing for delivery truck drivers. There is no Town and Country anymore because it's now Harps. I don't know why we don't just name it Huddle House Drive. Huddle House is right there it would be simple I would think."
The alderman agreed and voted for the road to have one name and be known as Huddle House Drive from now on.
There was an addition to the agenda concerning approval of payment of past insurance not covered by stop loss.
"We need $37,171.26 that is not covered by the stop loss carrier," Harbison said. "We had five individuals go over the max. That is part of being self-insured."
Harbison said the city has a cap on what they expect every employee to max out on and due to some major medical expenses it went over. She said the new policies she is looking at will not be self-insured.
The council approved the payment.
The council then went into closed session for one personnel and one possible litigation matter before going into regular session.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be at July 13 immediately following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
