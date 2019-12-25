As we approach the end of the 2019, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Missouri State Emergency Management Agency continue to partner to help Missourians recover from the severe weather and flooding that impacted vast areas of the state. From the tornadoes that damaged southwest and central Missouri to the flooding that was seen almost throughout the state, it has been a busy year for the emergency management community here in Missouri.
Partnership:
FEMA and SEMA have worked side-by-side to support Missouri communities through two separate federal disaster declarations that – together – included 86 Missouri counties and the independent city of St. Louis. That is a near record of counties that were designated for some form of federal assistance, including assistance to state and local governments, individuals and households, and enabling the U. S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to assist with low interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters and businesses. The collaborative relationship between FEMA and SEMA is essential to these efforts.
But this year, FEMA – SEMA teamwork was also critical for efforts beyond disaster recovery:
- Planning: SEMA and FEMA completed a revised, joint New Madrid Seismic Zone Earthquake response plan that encompasses actions to respond to and recover from a potential catastrophic earthquake.
- Team Integration: FEMA placed a FEMA Integration Team (FIT) in Jefferson City. This new initiative provides technical and training assistance on FEMA’s programs and continuous on-site support to the state.
- Response Coordination: As flooding began in March, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) was activated. At the state’s request, FEMA deployed a Liaison Officer to the SEOC to coordinate and provide expertise on specific response activities. Mirroring the SEOC activation, the FEMA Region VII Regional Response Coordination Center (RRCC) was activated for 16 days to provide incident support.
Once past the life safety phase of the flooding, joint FEMA/SEMA damage assessments were conducted in impacted counties. These assessments are the first step in helping a Governor determine if the response and recovery is beyond the capabilities of the state and if federal assistance is needed. Understanding the urgency of getting these completed quickly, FEMA/SEMA utilized helicopters and planes for areas that were inaccessible due to flood waters. These joint teams also conducted assessments on foot in communities and neighborhoods that were accessible.
The focus is to collect all information that can help inform a Governor’s request for a federal disaster declaration. Working this way, the state was able to demonstrate that the response and recovery were beyond the capabilities of the state and local communities alone. Ultimately, the request for a disaster declaration was approved for all categories of Public Assistance work (from reimbursements for Emergency Protective Measures and Debris Removal, to fixes to public infrastructure), something that likely would not have occurred without this methodical, thorough, and team-oriented approach.
This disaster assessment and declaration process would later be repeated in response to additional flooding, severe weather, and tornadoes in May and June. A busy year ending with Presidential approval of two federal disaster declarations to provide federal assistance to Missouri.
Accomplishments:
Throughout the year, FEMA and SEMA’s actions to assist disaster survivors and communities complemented each other and expanded available resources:
You have free articles remaining.
- SEMA coordinated Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARCs) in Atchison, Buchanan and Holt counties on April 8, 9, and 10. The SEMA’s Emergency Human Services section worked with state volunteer and faith-based partners to provide information, services, and disaster-related assistance to more than 230 households in those three counties. Additional MARCs were established in central and southwest Missouri to assist residents impacted by tornadoes and flooding.
- At the request of state and local emergency management, FEMA opened 22 Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC), three at fixed sites (Cole, Holt and St. Charles counties), and 19 short term DRCs beginning July 19. Family members from about 1,000 households visited a DRC.
- SBA established a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Atchison County and a Business Recovery Center in Cole County, both operational for more than two weeks. Representatives assisted more than 30 potential applicants on location and connected with an additional 98 businesses.
- In coordination with state and local emergency management, FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams went door-to-door in all 26 Missouri counties designated for Individual Assistance. The teams provided information about available assistance and registered survivors for federal disaster assistance, if they had not already registered by phone or online. FEMA teams visited with people from more than 8,000 households between July 13 and Aug. 14.
- $7.2 million has been provided through FEMA’s Individual Assistance program to 1,495 Missouri households. Examples of assistance provided would be to repair damages to a home not covered by Insurance, Rental Assistance, Crisis Counseling, and Other essential needs not covered by insurance or other means.
- FEMA has received more than 600 requests for PA from entities in Missouri and provided $2.4 million for reimbursement to local governments for repairing and rebuilding damaged and destroyed public infrastructure.
- SBA has approved $14.1 million for 274 home loans; and $2.3 million has been approved for 22 loans to businesses.
- FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has provided $68.7 million in payments to families and individuals impacted by flooding. In total, 1,750 claims were approved.
Not only did Missouri endure significant severe weather and flooding, but neighboring states Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas suffered widespread, catastrophic damage resulting in disaster declarations as well. FEMA was in constant contact with each state in the region to ensure impacted communities received the appropriate designation of assistance based on the severity and magnitude of each event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.