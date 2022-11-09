 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVE

“Past and present heroes

Dove

At this time of year, this particular year of 2022, with the mid-term elections, time change, and everything else that is going on, let us not forget this coming Friday, Veterans Day.

It is a day set apart when we can honor and celebrate the lives of those who have so valiantly served our country.

With the hustle and bustle and rush of our everyday lives, it is often easy for us to forget those who have given the ultimate sacrifice that we might have the freedoms we enjoy. Not that we should only remember them on one particular day of the year, but at least the country can come together on an assigned day and recognize all of these men and women for their willingness to give back to their country.

All too often, service to our country by men and women of our armed forces is not an honored profession today like it once was. Disrespect, criticism, judgement, and cruelty have been projected on many service personnel during the past years and the number of volunteers who wish to serve has decreased. Why would our youth want to be subjected to ridicule and judgement under such circumstances?

People are also reading…

Yet, as in years past, many, many are willing to respond to the call of service to our country and join forces to keep our country strong. So this Veterans Day, take a few moments to uplift and remember those heroes who have gone on before us and those present day heroes who are giving of themselves to make our lives safer.

May I just personally say, God bless America, and God bless our veterans. Thank you for your service to me, my family, and this country of ours. You truly are heroes.

