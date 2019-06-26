{{featured_button_text}}

There will be a Pasture Weed Control Workshop at St. Francois County Extension Office.

Workshop topics covered will be pasture weed identification, general pasture weed control, overview of common poisonous plants & forage quality of pasture weeds.

Join us July 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for this FREE workshop. From Hwy 67 in Farmington, take the Hwy 32 East exit. Travel on Hwy 32/Karsch Blvd. three miles to the intersection of Hwy OO and Hwy 32. Turn left onto Hwy 32 east and travel for 3.5 miles. Make a left onto Trogdon Road. Travel about one half mile and the farm will be on the left. Watch for field day signs.

Questions & Register at St. Francois County Extension Office 573-756-4539.

