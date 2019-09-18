Several Madison Countians gathered around the court square in Fredericktown Sept. 11 to hear the story of the events of that day 18 years ago and to honor the country's brave first responders.
Madison County Deputy Clerk Tenia Hermann told the story of the 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al-Qaida and the four airplanes they high jacked in order to carry out suicide attacks against the United States.
"At 8:45 a.m. on that clear morning, American Airlines Boeing 767 loaded with 20,000 gallons of jet fuel crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City," Hermann said. "Eighteen minutes later Flight 175, a United Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the South Tower."
Hermann said many people were instantly killed or trapped in those buildings.
"First responders were quickly on the scene but many perished in the fire and collapse of the buildings," Hermann said. "At 9:45 a.m., as many of us watched those towers crumbling to the ground another plane, American Airlines Flight 77, crashed into the west side of the Pentagon in Washington D.C., killing 125 military personnel along with 64 people aboard the airliner."
Hermann said 40 minutes later the fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after some of the passengers and crew overpowered the hijackers.
"There were a total of 2,996 killed in the attacks, including 19 terrorist hijackers aboard the four airplanes," Hermann said. "Several first responders have died since the attacks due to complications of wounds, smoke inhalation and PTSD."
Hermann said President George W. Bush addressed the country that night and then on Oct. 7, 2001 Operation Enduring Freedom began searching for the leader of Al-Qaida, Osama Bin Laden.
"Bin Laden was found and killed in Pakistan on May 2, 2011," Hermann said. "Al-Qaida and the Taliban has diminished but still exists. The war on terrorism continues even today, eighteen years later."
Hermann said on Dec. 18, 2001 Congress approved naming Sept. 11 as Patriot Day to commemorate the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. She said in 2019 Congress also declared Sept. as National Day of Service and Remembrance.
"We should always remember those that died working in those places and aboard those airplanes that day," Hermann said. "We should never forget the ultimate sacrifice those first first responders made trying to save those trapped in those buildings and we should never forget those in the military service that have died in the war on terrorism since that day."
Pastor's Assistant Sonya Lewis then addressed the crowd siting John 15:13.
"It says 'Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends,'" Lewis said. "On that day, Sept. 11, 2011 this rang so true for all those that gave their life so willingly to help the lives of people they did not know."
Lewis said this still rings true for the first responders in Madison County.
"We are thankful for those first responders on 9/11 who gave all," Lewis said. "But we are also thankful and proud for our first responders, our city, county and our state police, our firemen and our EMTs who give all every day to protect and serve our community."
Lewis said she wants to thank them for their dedication and willingness to protect those they do not know. She said she also wanted to thank their families who sacrifice time, sleepless nights and tears each time they walk out the door with their uniform on never knowing what their loved ones shift may hold.
"Let us not forget the way we all came together that day and days after that," Lewis said. "Let us unite as Americans today and everyday."
