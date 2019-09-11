{{featured_button_text}}

Who comes to mind when you hear the word "patriot?"

Patriots Day is today (Sept. 11). Can you remember where you were when you heard the news of the terrorist acts committed against our country on that particular day? I can. I watched on television the horror that occurred and kept wondering where they were going to hit next.

Reading about events that took place such as that event is one thing, but watching it happen is another. Have you ever thought how those that were on those planes or in New York must have felt? In the midst of the horrific actions of some and the devastation that occurred, there were thousands who stepped up to the plate and became true "patriots."

The dictionary’s definition of a "patriot" is the following: “Person who loves and loyally supports his country”. Those men who took a stand and battled those who wanted to target and destroy another building were true "patriots." They had families and friends they wanted to protect, therefore they made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The firefighters, first responders, police officers, medical teams, military groups, and everyday ordinary people who pitched in, worked together, and did everything they could to assist and help those in need are true "patriots" as well. Many lost their lives in their service to their community and country. Many have suffered the physical and emotional consequences of that one event, yet they gave of themselves to help and assist in any way they could.

As a nation, we have mostly been a people that run to the aid of those in distress. We have been compassionate, caring, and considerate of those in need. I still believe that there are millions of us who truly care and are "patriots" in our own ways.

If you can’t actually help in a particular crisis or situation, the least you can do is call for assistance. Everyone needs a helping hand at some point in their lives. It might not be a national or state or even city problem, but let’s all do our part to improve our towns, states, and nation and become a true "patriot."

We live in the best country in the world! If you don’t believe it, go visit another country and see what their conditions are like! Let’s keep it that way. May God bless each and every "patriot" for their services.

Audrey B. Unruh is a local columnist, who can be reached at zwiebach@charter.net

