Patrol addresses cold weather water safety

When someone is suddenly immersed in cold water, they are at risk for cold shock and hypothermia. Cold shock occurs when the body is suddenly immersed in cold water. Once the trunk of the body goes under, the blood vessels constrict to conserve core body heat. This will quickly limit the use of a person's arms and legs. Likewise, these conditions may cause a sudden increase in heart rate and blood pressure—in some cases resulting in cardiac arrest. Cold shock can cause involuntary gasping reflex. When the body hits the water, cold shock can cause the person to gasp for air, but inhale water and result in drowning.

The body loses heat 25 times faster in water than in the air. Life jacket use becomes even more important in cold water because hypothermia can quickly rob the body of the ability to perform the most basic tasks and drowning is always a concern. If you take an unexpected plunge into cold water, it is vital to get out of the water and into dry clothes as soon as possible. If dry clothes are not an option leave the wet ones on. Even wet clothes will offer some insulation and trap body heat. A warm drink can be given to someone suffering from hypothermia if they are conscious. Caffeine and alcohol should be avoided. Drinks with sugars for quick energy are preferable. Hypothermia can be deadly even if you are wearing a PFD, so it is important to never go boating alone in the winter. If no one knows you are in trouble, no one can help.