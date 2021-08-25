Patrol provides synopsis of some new laws

This bill provides that a law enforcement officer is prohibited from knowingly using a respiratory chokehold unless it is being used in defense of the officer or another person from serious physical injury or death. A "respiratory choke-hold" includes the use of any body part or object to attempt to control or disable a person by applying pressure to the person's neck with the purpose of controlling or restricting the person's breathing.

This bill establishes the "Police Use of Force Transparency bill of 2021." Starting March 1, 2022, each law enforcement agency shall, at least annually, collect and report local data on use-of-force incidents involving peace officers to the National Use of Force Data Collection through the Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Use-of-force incidents shall include fatalities and serious physical injuries that are connected to the use of force by an officer. Additionally, each law enforcement agency shall submit such information to the Department of Public Safety. The Department of Public Safety shall publish the data reported at least annually and make it publicly available starting March 1, 2023. Finally, the Department of Public Safety shall analyze trends and disparities in rates of use of force by all law enforcement agencies and release a report to the public no later than June 30, 2025, and update it at least every five years.