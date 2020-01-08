The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports no one died in a traffic crash during the 30-hour 2020 New Year’s holiday counting period. Last year, there were 11 fatalities during the much longer 102-hour counting period. The 2020 New Year’s counting period ran from 6 p.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, through 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
2020 New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics
Troopers investigated the following:
Crashes ― 72
Injuries ― 34
Fatalities ― 0
DWI ― 56
[Note: During the 2019 New Year’s counting period, there were 1,301 traffic crashes, which included 447 injured and 11 fatalities. Troopers made 130 arrests for driving while impaired during the 2019 New Year’s holiday. There were no boating crashes. No one drowned over the 2019 New Year’s counting period.]
Note: The fatality statistics in this news release could change if late deaths occur, or if other departments report fatal traffic crashes after this news release was sent to the media.
