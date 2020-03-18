Patrol Requests Public’s Cooperation on Driver Examinations
Patrol Requests Public’s Cooperation on Driver Examinations

Colonel Eric T. Olson, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, requests that members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if:

· you, a member of your household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance, have been diagnosed with COVID-19;

· you have had contact with any person diagnosed with, or suspected of having, COVID-19;

· a medical professional, hospital staff member, or other health agency representative has asked you to self-quarantine; or

· you have an undiagnosed fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection.

If you are unsure about whether you meet any of these criteria, please postpone seeking a driver examination and return at a later date.

This request is based on the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are designed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Missouri State Highway Patrol appreciates the public’s cooperation.

