Patrons to benefit from State Library Grant expanding access to eBooks and Audiobooks

As part of a Missouri State Library grant program, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Amigos Library Services, which operates the Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MOLIB2GO) digital eBook and audiobook access program for 106 Missouri libraries, was awarded $74,000 to expand access. Ozark Regional Library is a member of this consortium, which offers digital access to educational, informational, and recreational items to library patrons.
“Early on, as libraries were closing due to the coronavirus, we immediately recognized that demand for eBooks and similar resources would increase rapidly – and, because of its convenience, that the demand may never subside,” Ashcroft said. “State library staff worked quickly to make these funds available to Amigos, which operates MOLIB2GO. Providing digital access to all types of materials to Ozark Regional Library patrons has become priority number one.”
Through Amigos, Ozark Regional Library offers eBooks and audiobooks through the OverDrive platform and provides a wide selection of popular materials that patrons can access for free with a library card. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by visiting molib2go.overdrive.com or downloading Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.
Named one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and one of Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with Ozark Regional Library’s digital collection. This tailored collection offers ebooks, audiobooks, videos, and magazines, including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Readers may browse Ozark Regional Library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®” [US only]. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use. To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, visit molib2go.overdrive.com or download Libby today.
This grant is supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
About Amigos Library Services
Amigos is one of the largest consortia of libraries and cultural heritage institutions in the United States. For more than 40 years, Amigos members have collaborated to obtain affordable services and shared library resources and knowledge. Through membership in Amigos, libraries collectively gain access to the latest innovations and services in the library community; pursue opportunities for continuing professional education; and leverage their buying power. This collaboration strengthens each member’s ability to serve and lead its community in the creative and effective use of information resources. www.amigos.org
About OverDrive
OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. We strive to create “a world enlightened by reading” by delivering the industry’s largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 48,000 libraries and schools in 78 countries. Our popular reading apps provide best-in-class user experience and tools for staff management: the Libby app for libraries is one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. OverDrive is owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. www.overdrive.com
