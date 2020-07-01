Patrons to benefit from State Library Grant expanding access to eBooks and Audiobooks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of a Missouri State Library grant program, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Amigos Library Services, which operates the Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MOLIB2GO) digital eBook and audiobook access program for 106 Missouri libraries, was awarded $74,000 to expand access. Ozark Regional Library is a member of this consortium, which offers digital access to educational, informational, and recreational items to library patrons.

“Early on, as libraries were closing due to the coronavirus, we immediately recognized that demand for eBooks and similar resources would increase rapidly – and, because of its convenience, that the demand may never subside,” Ashcroft said. “State library staff worked quickly to make these funds available to Amigos, which operates MOLIB2GO. Providing digital access to all types of materials to Ozark Regional Library patrons has become priority number one.”

Through Amigos, Ozark Regional Library offers eBooks and audiobooks through the OverDrive platform and provides a wide selection of popular materials that patrons can access for free with a library card. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by visiting molib2go.overdrive.com or downloading Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app from OverDrive.