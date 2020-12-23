Paul Livingston Provow, 86, of Fredericktown, died Sunday, December 20, 2020 in Fredericktown. He was born June 28, 1934 in Teresita, Missouri, the son of Stanley Livingston and Helen Louise (Gould) Provow.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lola Ruth (Ainley) Provow whom he married March 24, 1984 in Greenville, Missouri; sisters Mary Lou Foster, Betty Lee Doine and infant sister Marjorie Provow, and step-daughter Lisa Hunt.
Paul is survived by son Les (Eileen) Provow; daughters Julia (Mark) Schmale and Becky Young; step-daughter LaDonna Lanning; sister Ruth L. Spargo; 13 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.
Paul was a member of Pinecrest Nazarene Church and a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed gardening, square dancing and visiting with people. He never met a stranger.
Graveside services will be Monday, December 28, 2020, at Marcus Memorial Park with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating.