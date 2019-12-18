{{featured_button_text}}
Paula Lee Crowder, 70, died Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born September 19, 1949 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Paul Fricke and Gertrude Hall.

Paula was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Paul Fricke Jr., Stanley Fricke, Arthur Fricke, Dwayne Fricke, and Bobby Fricke.

Paula is survived by sons Shannon (Angie) Crowder and Shane (Brandy) Crowder; brother Karl Fricke; sister Karen Turner; eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was a St. Louis Cardinals fan, and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Eddie Spain officiating.

