When you say it’s beginning to look/feel a lot like Christmas, what does that mean for you?

Is it the changes that are taking place in and around your home? Hanging of stockings, decorating the tree and outside of your home, baking cookies and making candies, wrapping gifts, listening to Christmas carols and songs, watching your favorite holiday movies over and over again, inviting friends and family over for get togethers (which to some extent, seem to have been put on hold for the time being), or just sitting and enjoying the lights and relaxing from the chores of the day.

Some of these may seem overwhelming at times when you are trying to finish up and move on to the next item. I’m afraid often times we make things more difficult on ourselves than we should. Yet special traditions/decorations seem to only provide us with a certain amount of joy and temporary peace. We enjoy the lights, the music, the special times together, the foods, and gifts. When the day has ended and family and friends are gone, are we then sad and lonely and thankful it is all over with until next year? What happened to the peace we so desperately desired?