Pedestrian struck on Hwy OO

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian was struck in an accident June 12 on Highway OO in Madison County.

A 2003 Ford Excursion driven by Glenn A. Mohan, 45, of Farmington, was traveling southbound on Highway OO, three miles north of Fredericktown, at 4:35 a.m. when it struck Jacob T. Kirkpatrick, 25, of Bismarck, who was lying in the roadway, the report said.

The report said Kirkpatrick was pronounced dead on the scene by Madison County Coroner Collin Follis at 5:30 a.m.

Mohan was reported to have been wearing his safety device at the time. He was not injured, and his vehicle received minor damage.

