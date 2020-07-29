Pediatricians, state health department encourage parents to seek preventative care

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a decline in the vaccination rates among children across Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is partnering with the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (MOAAP) to encourage parents to take their children for well-child visits and recommended vaccinations. Well-child visits play a vital role in ensuring children are healthy and protected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“Well-child visits monitor a child’s growth and development, as well as provide important immunizations,” said Kristin Sohl, MD, FAAP, President, MOAAP. “Routine visits with your child’s pediatrician or primary care provider are essential to keeping your child healthy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Missouri’s vaccination rates during the COVID-19 pandemic

Missouri has seen a decrease in the number of vaccines given among children since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In April 2020, there was more than a 50% decrease in the number of vaccines given to children 18 years of age or younger as compared to April 2019. Slight increases in vaccines given were then seen in May and June, but compared to the same time frame in 2019, the decreases were still more than 35% and 30% for the respective months.