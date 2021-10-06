Pelosi's hostage negotiation

First, and most critically, she has made it clear that this bill is nothing more than a gateway drug for more spending. Based on the Speaker's own linkage between the infrastructure bill being debated right now, and trillions more to follow, no Republican should support this bill. Second, the infrastructure bill is not paid for. Not even close. The math simply does not add up. This bill includes $625 billion in new spending, but only manages to find $180 billion in offsets. In other words, the bill adds more than $400 billion to our deficit. As Republican Leader of the Budget Committee, my most important job is making sure we are fighting to get our fiscal house in order. Why? So that American families are protected from the runaway inflation happening right now, and the hidden tax increases to come tomorrow. No one can credibly claim this bill is fiscally responsible.