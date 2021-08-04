Pelosi's Select Committee

These are not new tactics. Remember, almost immediately afterwards, they moved to impeach President Trump for a 2nd time. I stood proudly on the House floor to defend the President with my colleagues, and thankfully we were successful, and he was acquitted.

Then the Democrats moved on to create a bipartisan commission. As I said at the time, any effort to investigate politically-motivated violence has to examine all politically-motivated violence. No one can say with a straight face that the protests that occurred at the Capitol were somehow worse than the attack on a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon or around the country throughout the past year. Those violent events resulted in innocent people being killed and billions of dollars in property damage. But the only activity this commission would have been able to examine was the violence on January 6. And thankfully, this commission could not advance and was defeated.