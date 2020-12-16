Penguin Patch Holiday Shoppe's return to FIS

The Penguin Patch Holiday Shoppe at Fredericktown Intermediate School returned for its second year, last week.
"The idea of the Penguin Patch Holiday Shoppe is to allow students the opportunity to buy presents for their family members," FIS Teacher Shannon Hovis said. "Christmas is all about giving."
Hovis said the products are cute and simple, ranging in price from $0.25 to $12.
"We have everything from stickers, erasers, mood rings, which are the most popular each year, coffee mugs, necklaces and small tool sets are just a few to mention," Hovis said. "There are things for grandma, grandpa, mom, dad, sister and brother."
Hovis said the items are ordered from a company called Jenny's Penguin Patch.
"They send us all of the items and they are already priced," Hovis said. "All I have to do is set each item out."
The Penguin Patch Holiday Shoppe was open during all recess times and each teacher brought his or her class two times.
Hovis said the school makes 35% of what they sell, but that it is much more than a fundraiser.
"For one, it teaches kids about giving," Hovis said. "It also teaches them that they have to have enough money in order to buy the items they need. They do very good at counting change."
Hovis said she has also noticed several of the students stepping up to help others and showing kindness.
"I have witnessed this week more than one student helping another student in line if they were short a quarter or two," Hovis said. "I have also had students donate their extra change to me."
Hovis said the students get excited and rush in to come shop, especially during their recess time.
"It sometimes feels like a 'Black Friday shopping' kid style, without the shoving and pushing," Hovis said.
Popular items this year are the mood rings, coffee mugs, red rose stem and little animal squishy.
Hovis said this fundraiser is fun for the kids but also simple and easy to run. She said last year she was able to have parent volunteers to help but, due to COVID, things were a little different this year.
"This year we were able to have it in my classroom since I am teaching virtual students in my building," Hovis said. "It worked out great and we were able to spread things out. But I wondered how it would go since it has been a hard year, but that hasn't seemed to stop the kids from bringing in money."
Hovis said the funds always go to the school. She said sometimes the money goes to buy more chromebooks, end of the year field trips or things needed in the building such as a new speaker system.
"I do hope to do it each year," Hovis said. "Last year being our first year, I had a student teacher. This year I was virtual so it has worked out for me to be able to help out and do all of it. Who knows what next year will bring."
Hovis said the kids get so excited to buy things.
"Whether they are buying for themselves, brother, sister, mom, dad, it is so neat to see what they pick out," Hovis said. "I hope that it puts a smile on the parents' faces."
Hovis said she would like to thank the students and parents for sponsoring the event, her co-workers who helped in the store and the teachers for allowing their classes to come shop.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!