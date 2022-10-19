Pense Brothers Drilling Company to close its doors, later this year

After 60 years in business, Pense Brothers Drilling Company will close its doors later this year. The decision was announced during a meeting with employees earlier this month.

The company sited the economic conditions over the last few years as its reasoning for making this difficult decision.

This November will mark Pense Brother Drilling Company's 60th year in the drilling business.

Over those years, the company has been a big part of making Madison County and Fredericktown what it has become today. At its peak, the company employed more than 250 people.

Founded in 1962, the company specializes in natural gas, mineral and oil exploration. It has a large fleet of equipment capable of drilling wells up to 9,000 feet deep. The company has earned a reputation for being safe, fast, and efficient.