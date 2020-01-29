The Fredericktown R-I School Board heard from Assistant Superintendent Chadd Starkey at its monthly meeting, Jan. 21.
Starkey discussed the 2019 MSIP5 District APR (annual performance report). He said the district is transitioning into MSIP6 but that it will be a couple years before they receive a report.
"It's a little bit different this year," Starkey said. "Last year we got an acutal percentage, like 95 percent of the points. They removed that this year. DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) removed that because they wanted us to focus on progress and growth, not so much on a point total."
The five standards the district was rated on were academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance, and graduation rate.
"Academic achievement, that's the first standard, and what happens is we have students that take the MAP test and EOCS and they call fall into four categories," Starkey said. "Advanced, proficient, basic or below basic that generates points. For advanced you get 5 points, proficient you get 4, and basic you get 3 and below basic you get 1."
Starkey said the points are then multiplied by the percentage of students who scored in each category and added together to come up with the final score.
The report showed in academic achievement the district is proficient in language arts and below in mathematics. Under subgroup achievement the district was proficient in language arts and mathematics
"The math is a little below on track. It is in the approaching category just slightly below the state average," Starkey said. "We look at that and say 'well what can we do there to get that up a little bit because that is lower than what we want.'"
Starkey said mathematics is a target for the district, and they want to take measures to improve the scores.
"It is a tough test, and I will say this in the teachers' defense, the ELA and the MAP test have changed every couple of years," Starkey said. "The MAP test, it's a new assessment, it's different standards. They've moved standards from grade level to grade level, so it's not easy for them. It's kind of like shooting a moving target basically so if we could ever keep the same assessment for four or five years I'm confident that would improve."
Starkey said, when it comes to attendance the goal is 90 percent of students come to school 90 percent of the time or better. He said the district attendance is at 93.63 which is above state average.
"Just to kind of summarize this is our performance it is a very important topic," Starkey said. "Maybe the most important topic that we discuss throughout the year. Some pluses and some areas to work on and I think just about every year you have that."
Starkey said he does not see anything that scares him anywhere but sees some areas that they would like to concentrate on and try to improve.
"Like I said it will help whenever the target quits moving for the teachers and principals so they can focus in on those things," Starkey said. "We've got good teachers and good coaches here, good principals, so I think you'll see continued improvement as we go forward. I'm not upset about this. I don't see any negatives. It just gives you something to focus on, which is good."
In other business Superintendent Brett Reutzel requested permission to purchase a cooler freezer combo for the intermediate school.
Reutzel said the current cooler came from the old middle school and was actually converted from a freezer to a cooler. He said both units are beginning to require a lot of maintenance and have received comments from the health inspector.
The board approved the purchase in the amount of $26,596 with installation to occur in the summer.
The board then discussed putting the "no tax increase levy issue" on the April ballot.
"All we are asking is the 70 cent sunset goes away and that 3.90 becomes our permanent operating levy," Reutzel said. "We have talked about it quite a bit as we've gone along. We are asking for a no tax increase issue. We aren't asking for more. We are asking for the same."
Reutzel said the sample ballot wording would be, "Shall the Board of Education of the Fredericktown R-I School District be authorized to continue the operating tax levy at $3.90 per 100 dollars of assessed evaluation for the purpose of maintaining and improving district facilities, pay increase cost associated with educational programs, attracting and retaining quality educational personnel, utilities and other operational needs of the district. If this proposition is approved the current operating tax levy ceiling of $3.90 cents per 100 dollars of assessed evaluation, that was approved through tax year 2023 at the February 2009 election, is reauthorized and can continue in the year 2024 and each year after."
The board members said they would like to see some additional wording making it clear this is a no tax increase issue and is a continuance of the current rates. A motion was then made to have the issue placed on the April ballot. With a unanimous vote, the motion carried.
Reutzel then moved on to the district's calendar. As of the day of the meeting, the district had missed four days of school due to snow.
"If we miss another day, and I know we are highly likely to do so, the new law once again does not require make up days. It's make up hours," Reutzel said. "If that time were to ever come, we have enough hours that we really wouldn't have to make up anything past the 22nd, if I'm not mistaken."
Reutzel said he just wanted the board to be aware. He said if the district decided not to go past May 22, it will not be making up the same amount of days it had in the past.
"As far as the soccer field house goes we did get the concession stand moved," Reutzel said. "We are trying to figure out exactly what to do with it."
Reutzel said, with the concession stand moved, the area is clear and ready for Brockmiller to come and start the work. He said right now the hold up is the weather.
The board then heard about roof repairs needed at the intermediate and middle schools.
"When they came out and looked and gave us our estimates, there is a couple of things that can't wait," Reutzel said. "There was about $15,000 of repairs that I went ahead and signed for. Most of them are at the intermediate and the middle school."
Reutzel said those issues were of the greatest need, and once repaired, they will discuss a maintenance agreement.
In other business, Reutzel informed the board that he had agreed to donate bleachers to the Sports Complex.
"If we are going to use the field for a baseball field, we've got to be invested in that as well," Reutzel said. "It won't be anything extravagant or expensive probably around $10,000."
The board agreed this was something the district should provide.
"You'll probably notice some work we are doing down at the football field on the drainage. It seems to be working," Reutzel said. "We are obviously far from being complete. The main thing that has been done is we actually put a pipe in on the main drive that goes down. We have a lot of water standing more so and long periods of time that we have in the past."
Reutzel said the water is due to the amount of rock that was put down to make the area look nice. He said it built a dam and prevented the water from flowing out the other way.
Reutzel also said he was visited by someone from the Missouri Census, and he agreed to have the district participate.
"Madison County is one of those who doesn't get, based on statistics and data from other years, not as high of participation rate as the census would like," Reutzel said. "What we agreed to do was to just more or less send out some reminders, put some things on social media, put something on the website in regards to the fact that it is census time."
Reutzel said some of the districts funding is based on accurate census numbers, so the more that participate the better off the district may be.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown R-I School Board is at 5 p.m., Feb. 16 at the district offices.
