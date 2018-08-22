Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Perk Before Work Sees Large Turnout
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its monthly Perk Before Work event at First State Community Bank in Fredericktown. The event saw a large turnout as chamber members enjoyed free coffee and donuts provided by First State Community Bank and networked with fellow community members. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
