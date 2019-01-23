Try 1 month for 99¢
First Perk Before Work Of 2019

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce held its first Perk Before Work of 2019, Jan. 22 at the Madison County Courthouse. Despite the cold weather, many made it out to the event for some free coffee and pastries as well as the opportunity to network.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
