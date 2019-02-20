Try 1 month for 99¢
Morning "Perk" Me Up

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce went back to the location of its very first Perk Before Work, Safe Harbor Hospice, for this month's networking event, Feb. 19. Over the year, the morning get together has become a monthly routine for many members as they catch up over free coffee and pastries. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
