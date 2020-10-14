Permits now required for backpackers camping in backcountry of Hawn State Park

Hawn State Park now requires permits for visitors camping in the backcountry area of the park. Overnight backpackers will have a choice of one of 10 backpack campsites. The maximum number of people allowed per campsite is seven.

Fires are allowed only in the designated fire rings. The use of a backpack stove is highly encouraged. Only hikers and backpackers are permitted on the park trails. Dogs are allowed in the campsites and along trails, but must be leashed at all times. Campers should dispose of pet waste properly by packing it out in bags or by burying solid waste six to eight inches deep, 100 feet or more from open water, filling the hole with loose soil and packing in the sod.