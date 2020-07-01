Perseverance through countless trials

After speaking with business owners, hosts of other conferences and events in Missouri and around the country, doctors, nurses, the health department, and Fair participants, deliberating over each important point, particularly considering the financial impact the virus has had on our community’s businesses, churches, and individuals, along with the grave concerns the virus poses, although all Madison County Fair Association members want to hold the Fair for our community this year, our members reluctantly decided it would be best to postpone all our scheduled activities until next year.
It was truly a very difficult decision for each of us, but when considering the following points, we felt it was the best decision for all involved.
Historically pandemics come in three waves-Bad, Worse, and Light or Unseen. Considering that we have not seen the worst wave yet, none of us want to place our community in danger by hosting an event that could become a catalyst for exposing our participants to the virus.
The Livestock Showcase participants, for instance, could not practice social distancing because of the position of the cages, stanchions, showcasing arena, and viewing area. This same situation goes for our DockDog competition this year, which would also expose our community to many outside participants from other states. Moreover, we scheduled a local talent show involving many children that would be exposed to a lot of people with which they would otherwise have no contact.
As the Fair operates completely on donations from businesses, churches, and individuals, with each hurting financially due to the shutdown, our members did not think it was right to ask for donations during this difficult economic time and subsequently did not believe we could raise the monies needed for our event.
Since numerous counties already cancelled their fairs, we were told that there are many, if not most, past participants of our Livestock Showcase that have turned their animals back to pasture, which would drastically reduce participation in the livestock show this year. Likewise, 4H cancelled meetings early on in the year, so there would hardly be any projects for exhibit in our FES tent.
Additionally, because some states have cancelled all events for the year, there is also a concern that if virus cases drastically increase in Missouri, as pandemics have historically, it is possible that our Governor could order another shut down.
And, of course, many people are still concerned, which, in all probability, would decrease our attendance, as well. Therefore, we are postponing all our scheduled events until next year.
October 1-2, 2021 Madison County Fair
This year our Fair was commemorating the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s landing and celebrating the miraculous history of the Pilgrims, whose vision, sacrifice, determination, hard work, and perseverance through countless trials forged the bedrock of America. Choosing to face death rather than lose their children, they sacrificed everything to throw off the chains of bondage and become stepping stones for their children’s future in a land of liberty.
Not in spite of pestilence, famine, and death, but indeed because of all their trials and tribulations, the Pilgrims were fortified to persevere to create the greatest country the world has ever known.
Our Fair Association, along with our community, will persevere and gather together to celebrate our Founding Fathers, our liberty, and God’s blessings on October 1-2, 2021, which we believe will be our greatest Fair yet.
When this pandemic has passed and finances improve, please consider giving to our Fair Association for this extraordinary event by donating to Madison County Fair Association, PO Box 296, Fredericktown MO 63645. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.
Candy Summers is the education/entertainment and media coordinator for the Madison County Fair. For more fair information, email madisonfairmo@yahoo.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!