Perseverance through countless trials

As the Fair operates completely on donations from businesses, churches, and individuals, with each hurting financially due to the shutdown, our members did not think it was right to ask for donations during this difficult economic time and subsequently did not believe we could raise the monies needed for our event.

Since numerous counties already cancelled their fairs, we were told that there are many, if not most, past participants of our Livestock Showcase that have turned their animals back to pasture, which would drastically reduce participation in the livestock show this year. Likewise, 4H cancelled meetings early on in the year, so there would hardly be any projects for exhibit in our FES tent.

Additionally, because some states have cancelled all events for the year, there is also a concern that if virus cases drastically increase in Missouri, as pandemics have historically, it is possible that our Governor could order another shut down.

And, of course, many people are still concerned, which, in all probability, would decrease our attendance, as well. Therefore, we are postponing all our scheduled events until next year.

October 1-2, 2021 Madison County Fair