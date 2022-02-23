Perseverance

Marathon runners sometimes speak of ‘hitting the wall’ while facing the final stages of the race.

They lose energy and sometimes begin to wonder if they are even able to finish the race. Because of the depletion of stored carbohydrates stored in their muscles, these thoughts come to mind.

We have recently seen the physical impact that some of our Olympic athletes have experienced.

I must admit, I have never even thought of running a marathon, much less actually participated in one, but there have been times in my life, and I’m sure in the lives of all of us, when we have felt like we have ‘hit a wall’. It might not have anything to do with a physical race, yet we have some of the same symptoms.

Possibly in the field of education you have not been able to achieve the goals you have set for yourself. Perhaps a job that you have desired has not come about. A personal relationship that you were wanting hasn’t happened. Accidents that deter us. Illnesses that change our original direction. There are all types of setbacks that can occur in our lives, yet like the athlete, the decision to continue and strive for the finish line is entirely up to us. Instead of giving up in despair or slowing down out of complacency, they continue to press toward the mark they wish to achieve.

How persistent are you? Do you give up easily? Do you cave into the circumstances around you? Do you think it too hard to overcome the difficulties that are trying to get in your way? Is the task at hand too big to achieve?

How persistent are you? Are you willing to go that extra mile? Are you able to seek advice from someone who has had a similar situation or are you too stubborn? Are you capable of devising another solution to the problem before you?

I dare say that there will always be someone who is more than willing to assist and encourage you if you are only willing to accept and move forward. You need to keep your goal before you, work towards the end result, stay focused, and be willing to ask for whatever is necessary for you to achieve the end result. Remember, God is always ready and willing to help. Just ask.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0