Philip Pierce

Kenneth Pierce is announcing the full time employment of Philip Pierce at the Kenneth W. Pierce, CPA office in Fredericktown.

Phillip recently passed all four sections of the CPA exam. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Southeast Missouri State University with an accounting degree in May of 2017. He has worked since May of 2016 as the Controller at Faith Foundation Children's Home. Philip and Kenneth look forward to the growth of the firm in 2020.

