Magic Of Photo Editing Demonstrated At Library

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library hosted a Photographic Art Class, March 7. Artist and photographer Gary Shipley gave the class a brief introduction into creating better results using affordable and readily available software, Affinity Photo. Shipley showed examples of what the software could do as well as step by step instructions on how to remove objects, turn photos black and white, extend backgrounds and more. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

