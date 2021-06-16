Piano Wars begin, June 26

Piano Wars will return to Homan Hall this month after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round one will be June 26, round two will be held July 31, and round three will be Aug. 28. Once the three finalists have been chosen, they will compete in the finale, Sept. 24. Each night the doors will open at 6 p.m. with the meal at 6:30 p.m. and the show to begin at 7 p.m. The cost to attend the dinner and show is $30 per person per night.
The meal will be catered by Castor River Roadhouse and there will be special performances by the panel of professional judges throughout the night.
Competitors will be competing for bragging rights as well as cash prizes. The 1st place winner will receive $300, 2nd will receive $200 and 3rd place will take home $100.
"There's almost a feeling of surrealness that makes me want to shake my head like awakening from a bad dream to ask, 'did 2020 really happen,'" Event Organizer and MC Denny Ward said. "That sensation is then coupled with the thrill of opening Homan Hall's historic doors once again to the chatter, laughter, and amazing talent back into it's chambers."
Ward said the competitors have been nothing short of gracious, enthusiastic, and welcoming of the opening of this season and the venue.
The competition is sure to be fierce, and if the past years of competition indicate anything, it is that you never know what could happen on the stage each night.
The 2019 winner, Cara Robbs, will return this year to try and uphold her title but this year she will have an extra special competitor.
"Cara is returning alright and will compete against her own daughter, whom she taught piano," Ward said. "Now, this is going to get really interesting."
Ward said, for those who have attended in the past you will certainly see some familiar faces throughout the competition.
"Those who have performed there in the past have a passion for performing and a genuine love for our venue," Ward said. "These are some of the most caring and loving performers on the face of the earth."
Ward said he is most looking forward to seeing patrons return to Homan Hall and appreciate not only its nostalgic beauty, but how they recognize the significance and importance of having the the arts in the community.
Piano Wars and the Homan Hall Performing Arts Center is supported in part by MAC and MACAA, and is owned and operated by Marquand Development Corporation, a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization with a mission statement that supports Community Revitalization, Historic Preservation and The Arts.
All profits realized by the organization are reinvested back into various community projects, and utilized to maintain, support and enhance the Performing Arts Center.
To reserve your tickets, call 573-783-5438 or 573-783-3282.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com