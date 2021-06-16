Piano Wars begin, June 26

Piano Wars will return to Homan Hall this month after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Round one will be June 26, round two will be held July 31, and round three will be Aug. 28. Once the three finalists have been chosen, they will compete in the finale, Sept. 24. Each night the doors will open at 6 p.m. with the meal at 6:30 p.m. and the show to begin at 7 p.m. The cost to attend the dinner and show is $30 per person per night.

The meal will be catered by Castor River Roadhouse and there will be special performances by the panel of professional judges throughout the night.

Competitors will be competing for bragging rights as well as cash prizes. The 1st place winner will receive $300, 2nd will receive $200 and 3rd place will take home $100.

"There's almost a feeling of surrealness that makes me want to shake my head like awakening from a bad dream to ask, 'did 2020 really happen,'" Event Organizer and MC Denny Ward said. "That sensation is then coupled with the thrill of opening Homan Hall's historic doors once again to the chatter, laughter, and amazing talent back into it's chambers."

Ward said the competitors have been nothing short of gracious, enthusiastic, and welcoming of the opening of this season and the venue.