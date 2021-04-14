Last week, three Fredericktown Intermediate School teachers willingly took pies to the face to help the Student Council raise money for the Madison County Salvation Army.
During one of their meetings, the StuCo students learned about many different charities and voted to raise money for the Salvation Army because most of the money stays within the county.
"The student council members were very interested in different charities, and really wanted the money to stay in our community," StuCo Adviser Amber Rice said. "We usually have a Pie in the Face contest in the fall at our annual Round-Up Fundraiser."
Rice said, since they were unable to have the Round-Up due to COVID, they decided to have it in the spring instead.
"There was a jar for each staff member," Rice said. "We had 15 staff members volunteer. Students donated their change to the staff member they wanted to receive the pie in the face."
The three lucky staff members who raised the most money were Shelby Johnson, Erin Embry and Skye Garland.
In the end, the fundraising efforts of the FIS Student Council wound up raising $450 for the Madison County Salvation Army.
The entire student body enjoyed cheering on as their teachers "took one for the team."
"It was a great way to help our community," Student Council member Livi Shultz said. "The best part was watching teachers get a pie in the face."
"I really like being able to raise money for the people in our community," Bryer Ellis said.
Madison County Salvation Army posted a thank you on its Facebook page.
"Wow such an amazing group of kids here," the post read. " Sending a huge thank you to the Fredericktown Intermediate School Student Council for their awesome donation. These kids raised $450 and donated it to our local Salvation Army Unit to help the residents of Madison County."
The Fredericktown Student Council members include Jackson Follis, Allyson Yant, Paxton Burns, Blake Bittle, Ella Penwell, Jazara Catchings, Bristol Rehkop, Josphine Stafford, Cali Parker, Abbigail Sutton, Bailey Goferth, Reid Cooper, Tennessee Royer, Alonzo Fraire, Robert Wienecke, Alivia Schults, Breyer Ellis, Jayden Lawson and Lorelei Collier.
